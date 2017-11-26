‘It’s the Bomb’ XBIZ and AVN Awards Noms

Posted on November 26, 2017 by Alex Zander

Scottsdale, AZ – ‘It’s the Bomb’, sensual Soap and Bath Bombs manufacturer, is pleased to announce their award nominations from two of the adult industry’s leading publishers of business news and information – XBIZ and AVN.

 
For the second consecutive year, It’s the Bomb has been nominated for two prestigious 2018 XBIZ Awards as Sensual Bath & Body Product of the Year and Bachelor/Bachelorette Product of the Year. Additionally, AVN AWARDS has bestowed a nomination for Best Pleasure Product Manufacturer – Medium.

 
“With a record number of pre-nominations submitted for consideration in this year’s XBIZ and AVN Awards shows, It’s the Bomb is honored to be chosen as finalists, said Suzy Bubbles and Dirty Dianna . “These nominations could not have come at a better time. With the assistance of award winning, art-core auteur and director Michael Ninn, It’s the Bomb will be reintroducing our product line with a brand new look and website launching in January 2018.”

