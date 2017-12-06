JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES to Release “It’s Alive!” Live Album in January

Physical Pre-Orders Coming Soon | Available Digitally via www.john-5.com

“It’s Alive!” U.S. Tour to Begin February 1 in Orlando, FL | VIP Packages Available

JOHN 5 and The Creatures (bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix) are set to release a brand new live album, It’s Alive!, in January. Becoming available on Thursday, January 25, 2018, It’s Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl. A stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the JOHN 5 and The Creatures tour journeys so far will also be available for separate purchase.

Pre-orders are available now at www.john-5.com/store, with more options coming soon. Fans can check back to www.john-5.com for updates.

JOHN 5 says about the recording of It’s Alive!, “I remember pulling up to a beautiful venue that we played in Sellersville, Pennsylvania and before we were unloading the equipment, the soundman said, ‘Hey guys, would you like to record the show?’ We said, ‘sure that would be amazing!’ I always wanted to have a really great recording of the show. We were a few weeks into the show so we were really well rehearsed, so I said, ‘Alright guys, let’s not jump around. Let’s just really try to get a great performance because we only have one shot – no other shows if we mess up!’ So, we explained to the crowd that we would be recording. You can hear that on the recording of the album, which makes it very magical. It came out amazingly! That’s the magic of live albums to me – capturing the performance.”

It’s Alive! track listing:

1. Guitars, Tits and Monsters

2. Flight of The Vulcan Kelly

3. Six Hundred and Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA

4. Here’s to the Crazy Ones

5. This is my Rifle

6. Jiffy Jam

7. Hall Haw

8. Season Of The Witch

9. The Nightmare Unravels

10. Portrait of Sydney Sloan

11. Triple D

12. Black Grass Plague

13. Behind The Nut Love

14. Making Monsters

15. Beat It

16. Now Fear This

17. Medley

JOHN 5 adds, “I’m so proud of it that I wanted to put it out and also tour it like bands used to tour live albums back in the 70s. I thought that was so cool! I’ve put out a lot of records, so I thought – goddammit, I’m going to do it!”

JOHN 5 and The Creatures will begin an extensive tour of the United States in February for a first leg, and will pick back up in late March for a second. The tour will start in Orlando, FL on February 1 and come to an end in Tacoma, WA on April 21. Tickets will become available very soon, and VIP packages will be available exclusively at www.john-5.com/store. See below for a full listing of dates.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures It’s Alive! tour dates:



2/1 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

2/2 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

2/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

2/5 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

2/6 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

2/7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s

2/8 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

2/9 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy

2/10 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/11 – Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope Theater

2/12 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom

2/13 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

2/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

2/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock

2/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland

2/17 – Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

2/18 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

2/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

2/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

2/22 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House

2/23 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

2/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

3/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/30 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/31 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

4/2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

4/3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/4 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

4/5 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

4/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

4/8 – Fullerton, CA @ SlideBar

4/11 – Ventura, CA @ Discovery

4/12 – San Jose, CA @ Ritz

4/13 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

4/14 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery

4/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

4/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/18 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

4/19 – Bend, OR @ Volacanic Pub

4/20 – Portland, OR @ Hard Rock PDX

4/21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome – Tacoma Guitar Festival

Many songs that will be heard on tour and on It’s Alive! can be found in their original form via the latest JOHN 5 and The Creatures studio album, Season Of The Witch. The album can be ordered via iTunes, Amazon and John-5.com, or streamed via Spotify. Season Of The Witch showcases experimentation with various genres – including western swing, Spanish flamenco, heavy metal and more – thoroughly showcasing JOHN 5’s diverse virtuosic abilities.

About JOHN 5:

JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others. Season Of The Witch follows his previous solo work, Careful With That Axe, which debuted on the Billboard Heatseekers chart upon release in 2014.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums

JOHN 5 online:

www.john-5.com

www.facebook.com/John5official