PRETTY BOY FLOYD PREMIER “FEEL THE HEAT” MUSIC VIDEO

Posted on December 6, 2017 by Alex Zander

Hollywood rockers, Pretty Boy Floyd, return with their new album Public Enemies, out now. A video for the track “Feel The Heat” is now available for streaming.
Kristy Majors says: “The ‘Feel The Heat’ video took over 24 hours to shoot with the amazing Matt Zane directing. Matt brought our vision to life in making an old school modern video.”

Tracklisting:

“S.A.T.A.”
“Feel The Heat”
“High School Queen”
“Girls All Over The World”
“American Dream”
“We Can’t Bring Back Yesterday”
“We Got The Power”
“Do Ya Wanna Rock”
“Run For Your Life”
“Shock The World”
“Paint It On”
“7 Minutes In Heaven”
“Star Chaser”
“So Young So Bad”

