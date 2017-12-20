MK ULTRA Magazines Favorite CD’s of 2017

I’m not calling any of these the best releases of the year, they are simply my favorites and is only a list not to be confused with reviews of each platter. – az

L.A. Guns

“The Missing Peace”

METAL FRONTIER

www.lagunsmusic.com

The reunion CD and by far my favorite CD of the year. From front to back it’s the first hard rock CD in recent memory that every song is spectacular. A great return to form with a little bit of everything you’d expect from Tracii and Phil with a stellar backing band. Not to be missed live.

The Jesus and Mary Chain

“Damage and Joy”

Artificial Plastic Records

thejesusandmarychain.uk.com

The brothers are back with their first album in 19 years, and just might be the best record I’ve listened to in over a decade. It would have been #1 if I didn’t rock out to LAG as much as I did late in the year. It’s been ages since I’ve heard a record this damned good.

Rammstein

“Paris” (DVD)

Universal

www.rammstein.de/en

I saw this one in the theater. Rammstein has long been in an über-league of its own when it comes to taking the live presentation of rock music to new heights, both in terms of conception and execution. Catching this excitement on film is an almost impossible task. All the senses are stimulated at live events in a way that can’t be replicated onscreen. However director Jonas Åkerlund does a damn fine job of capturing the band in a way that can’t even be enjoyed in the premium seats. The concerts on 2 nights in 2012 were filmed entirely. The scenes were cut with scenes recorded during rehearsals for the tour. Every show was filmed with 30 cameras in front of 17,000 people each night in Paris.

Cheap Trick

“We’re All Alright!”

Big Machine Records

www.cheaptrick.com

By far their best and hardest rocking release in 35 years. Cheap Trick is in top form and gives the new kids a real lesson on how it’s done. It’s really a fuzzed out melodic hard rock record. It’s strong!

Prong

“Zero Days”

Steamhammer

prongmusic.com

Still at the top of their game with releases coming out whenever they aren’t touring the world, Tommy Victor the innovator of groove metal seems to only get better with age.

Society 1

“Rise From the Dead”

DSN Music

www.society1band.com

With their first release since 2014’s “A Collection of Lies” Matt Zane and company remind us of why we love the fusion of dark industrial and metal. Zane wasted no time in releasing videos to accompany this platter. With a stimulating cover of the Doors “Wild Child” he took his love of The Doors a step further his acoustic rendition of “Strange Days” which was recorded live in Jim Morrison’s La Cienega hotel room #32.

“Dance Underwater”

Westworld Recordings

www.genelovesjezebel.com

Jay Aston’s first new studio album in 14 years GLJ recapture what they had on their last release that appealed to me “Kiss of Life” which was released in 1990 on Geffen. Now in 2017 their trademark Pop-Punk-Goth hybrid sound which put them on the map with the singles “Desire” and “Gorgeous” is as it was with “Kiss of Life” and remains catchy but is even more pop friendly melodic and dare I say radio friendly with a dash of subtle sizzling guitar work, most evident on “World Gone Crazy”.

Charlie Bonnet III

“Sinner With A Song”

CB3 Music/Inner Void Music

www.charliebonnet3.com

Catch him on the road with his band ‘The Folkin’ Gasholes’

Southern fried rock has long been one of my guilty pleasures and even though Kid Rock has been able to wet my appetite Charlie Bonnet III delivers the goods in this 6 track EP co-produced and mixed by none other than Tracii Guns who also plays B3 organ in this mixture of hard rockers and softer numbers. If you were ever a fan of blues based country rock that hasn’t be heard in this form since the 70’s and 80’s heyday, trust me, this is the real deal.

Danzig

“Black Laden Crown”

Nuclear Blast Entertainment

www.danzig-verotik.com

While a lot of people (internet trolls) take a lot of time bashing on Glenn’s recent offerings as far as his vocals and his mixing skills I’ve enjoyed his recent work (with the exception of a covers album, 2015’s Skeletons) almost as much as his first 4. I particularly love the lyrics and the amazing guitar work which I’ve compared to the best thing to a Tommy Victor solo album of instrumentals. A worthy follow up to 2010’s Deth Red Sabaoth, even though I really do not like the cover art at all.

Honorable Mention

Budderside

“self-titled debut”

Motörhead Music/UDR

www.budderside.com

Released Sept 2016 but not making it to our ears till Spring of this year, this is what the Sunset Strip has been lacking in decades. Just the fact that it was released on Motörhead Music screams volumes. They had a chance to flex their hard rock muscles on tour with LA GUNS all year long. We’re very much looking forward to their follow up.