Alice Cooper and others to start working on new Hollywood Vampires album

Alice Cooper was recently interviewed by BMI and was asked what’s next for him.

Cooper replied: “I’ll be finishing this tour and starting on the Hollywood Vampires new album. We’ve all been writing, so we will get together after the holidays and throw all that stuff into a kettle and stir it up and see what comes out. The new Hollywood Vampires album won’t have any covers on it, I don’t think; we’re hoping to do all original music. Since we’ve only written a few songs together, we don’t really know where it’s going to go musically. I’m looking forward to working with three different people on writing because you just never know what’s going to come out.”

Cooper also spoke about the first album Pretties For You by the Alice Cooper band which was released back in 1969. The singer stated: “It may have been our most creative and subversive album. Dennis and I were surrealist artists, so the album turned out that way. A lot of the songs didn’t make sense to a point that Frank Zappa didn’t even get what we were doing. So that’s what made that album a really creative album, in fact that may go down as the most uniquely and honestly creative album we ever did. It’s still unexplainable.”