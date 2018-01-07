GLENN DANZIG To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of DANZIG With ‘Limited Number Of Special Shows’

Glenn Danzig will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the formation of his namesake band in 2018 by performing “a limited number of special shows” in the U.S. and Europe. More information will be made available soon.

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn’s involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

DANZIG’s latest album, “Black Laden Crown”, came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

In a 2015 interview with Noisey, Glenn Danzig was asked what it is that keeps him coming back to the creative well. He responded: “It’s so many different things. There’s always stuff to write about, but I think that the whole punk thing helped a lot. If it gets boring, change it, fix it, make it exciting, make it relevant again, and that’s what I did without sacrificing the music. That’s what I try to do. I try to do stuff where first thing is I’m excited about the record, and then I hope that the people who listen to my music are gonna dig it too. That’s pretty much how I go into doing a record, and I don’t do a new record until I have stuff to write about it. I don’t force myself to do a record. Someone doesn’t come to me and say, ‘Hey, it’s been a year or two since your last record. You’ve gotta write a record and put one out in a couple of months.’ No one comes to me and says that to me.”



Asked if that attitude of not forcing the creative process is something that’s always been there for him, Danzig said: “Yeah. I mean, I used to do it on a more frequent basis. [Laughs] But I think even back in the MISFITS and SAMHAIN days, I put out a record every two years, I think. The same thing with DANZIG, too, where I put out a record every two years. Later on it became further and further apart, but that’s just the way it worked out. I think in between ‘Danzig IV’ and ‘V’ was probably a two-year period, and then between ‘V’ and ‘VI’ was probably a three-year period. It seems to be now it’s gone to four or five.”