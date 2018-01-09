AC/DC’s MALCOLM YOUNG To Be Honored With Charity Concert

According to The Pulse Of Radio, late AC/DC co-founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young will be honored with a charity tribute concert in Australia this February. The event will take place at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Saturday, February 17, the same day AC/DC released its debut album, “High Voltage”, in 1975.

Artists confirmed for the event include local AC/DC cover band WHOLE LOTTA ROSIE, along with members of various well-known Australian acts such as the Jimmy Barnes band, the Suzi Quatro band, POWDERFINGER and others. All proceeds from the show will be sent to the Dementia Foundation.

Malcolm, who co-founded AC/DC with brother Angus in 1973, died on November 18 at the age of 64 after suffering from dementia and failing health for several years. His condition forced him to leave the band in 2014, with his nephew Stevie Young stepping into Malcolm’s position.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for his November 28 funeral in Sydney, Australia, including Angus and other members of the Young family, along with former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, ex-AC/DC bassists Mark Evans and Cliff Williams, and AC/DC singer Brian Johnson.



Malcolm was remembered as a “humble man” and “musical mastermind,” with friend David Albert saying in his eulogy that Malcolm’s impact on the music industry was nothing short of momentous. Young’s beloved Gretsch guitar, “The Beast,” rested on his coffin during the service.