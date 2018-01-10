CNBC Is Developing a Business-of-Sex Docuseries

SOURCE: XBIZ

LOS ANGELES — CNBC has revealed that it is developing a primetime TV program that will look into the business of sex.

The docuseries plans on focusing an array of segments of the adult market — from the pleasure products sector to the online adult industry to strip club empires.

The NBCUniversal-owned business-focused cable channel divulged news of the series at a press tour for members of the Television Critics Association yesterday.

CNBC announced a primetime expansion that will add three new series, three renewals and seven projects in development, including the business-of-sex series.

The channel is planning to grow its primetime brand by trying to lure in an “even younger crowd,” said Jim Ackerman, a CNBC executive vice president.

“The world of business will always be a great backdrop for storytelling, and we’re committed to serving up more titles and characters that capture the entrepreneurial spirit in all of us,” Ackerman said.

A working title for CNBC’s business-of-sex series in development hasn’t yet been announced, nor has its debut date. But the channel revealed the producer creating the program.

Culver City, Calif.-based Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), which specializes in TV and film documentaries, has been tapped to produce the business-of-sex series.

The studio’s founder, Eli Holzman, along with Aaron Saidman and Domini Hofmann, will serve as executive producers.

IPC was best known for the docuseries, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which investigated the Church of Scientology.