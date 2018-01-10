Man Arrested For Stealing KISS Memorabilia

According to The Dallas Morning News, a 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from a storage unit in West Texas.

The owner of the collection contacted police late last month after discovering his collection of KISS shirts, records, action figures and magazines, which was acquired over 40 years, had been taken from his unit in San Angelo, Texas.

Surveillance video of the burglary as well as a tip led police to Michael W. Roehr whose home was searched on Friday. A portion of the collection was recovered and it was returned to its owner.

Roehr was charged with burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.