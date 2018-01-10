Surviving MOTÖRHEAD Members To Be Joined By Special Guests For Select LEMMY Tribute Concerts

Phil Campbell has confirmed that there are plans for the surviving members of MOTÖRHEAD to perform several concerts with as-yet-undisclosed special guests as a tribute to the band’s late leader Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. “It’s on the cards, but it’s just gonna be a few select shows,” the guitarist told “Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon”. “We’re not gonna be touring with it. We’re gonna get these people involved and [we have to be mindful of] their schedules as well. We’ll just do some special shows worldwide, which will be good — a tribute to Lem and to the band maybe, yeah. But it wouldn’t be an ongoing thing; everyone’s too busy. But [we want to] do something special. We’re still trying to work on that now.”

Campbell also talked about the status of his long-in-the-works solo album, which will feature guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST), Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE), Chris Fehn (SLIPKNOT), Matt Sorum (GUNS N’ ROSES), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Joe Satriani and Benji Webbe (SKINDRED).

“I’m gonna try to get my solo record out in 2018,” he said. “It’s like 60, 70 percent done. I had to put that on the shelf to get [the debut PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS album] ‘The Age Of Absurdity’ finished. So I’m gonna do that. I’ve just gotta do a bit more stuff on it now in the new year. I’d like to think, in a perfect world, I can get it out sometime this year, ’cause it’s taken me 20 years from inception to do this, and I think that’s long enough. And if not, early 2019. But I’m gonna try for this year. There’s a few different instruments on it. Hopefully it will surprise people.”

As for his previously announced collection of funny anecdotes and stories that happened during his time with MOTÖRHEAD, Phil said: “I stopped the book. I put an end to the book, because I had too much going on this year. The guys that were gonna do it with me, they said, ‘When you’re ready,’ and I just panicked [’cause] I had too much going on this year. I need things to calm down a bit. But it’s not gonna be an autobiography, if I do do it. I’m not sure if I wanna do it anymore. I think some things should remain private. I can’t really decide at the moment. But there’s a lot of funny stuff which people would enjoy, so I’m torn at the moment. Part of me says, ‘No.’ I want privacy in my life as well; I don’t want everyone knowing… I don’t even have Facebook. I don’t want people knowing exactly what I’ve done. But on the other hand, there’s a lot of funny stuff.”

“The Age Of Absurdity” will be released on January 26 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

Lemmy, who celebrated his 70th birthday on December 24, 2015, learned two days later that he was afflicted with an aggressive form of cancer. He died two days later, on December 28, 2015, at his home in Los Angeles.

The MOTÖRHEAD frontman had dealt with several health issues over the past few years, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking and Jack Daniels habits.

The band canceled a number of shows two years ago, although they did manage to complete one final European tour on December 11, 2015.

MOTÖRHEAD released a covers compilation album, “Under Cöver” — a collection of some of the band’s best covers — on September 1.