I’m hidden in the scream
When the virgin dies
I’m the ache in the belly
When your baby cries
And I’m the burnin’ sensation
When the convict fries
I’m pain
I’m your pain
Unspeakable pain
I’m your private pain
And I’m the compound fracture
In the twisted car
And I’m the lines on the face
Of the tramp at the bar
And I’m the reds by the bed
Of the suicide star
You know me- I’m pain
I’m your pain
Your own private pain
Unfathomable pain
And it’s a compliment to me
To hear you screamin’ through the night
All night
Tonight
I’m the holes in your arm
When you’re feeling the shakes
I’m the lump on your head
When you step on the rake
And I’m the loudest one laughing
At the saddest wake
Yes I’m pain
I’m just pain
Dear old pain
You need your pain
I’m the salt in the sweat
On the cuts of the slaves
I was the wound in the side
While Jesus prayed
I was the filthiest word
At the vandalized grave
Yes, pain
Do you love me pain
I love my pain
I’m your pain
It’s a compliment to me
To hear you screamin’ through the night
All night
Tonight