I’m hidden in the scream

When the virgin dies

I’m the ache in the belly

When your baby cries

And I’m the burnin’ sensation

When the convict fries

I’m pain

I’m your pain

Unspeakable pain

I’m your private pain

And I’m the compound fracture

In the twisted car

And I’m the lines on the face

Of the tramp at the bar

And I’m the reds by the bed

Of the suicide star

You know me- I’m pain

I’m your pain

Your own private pain

Unfathomable pain

And it’s a compliment to me

To hear you screamin’ through the night

All night

Tonight

I’m the holes in your arm

When you’re feeling the shakes

I’m the lump on your head

When you step on the rake

And I’m the loudest one laughing

At the saddest wake

Yes I’m pain

I’m just pain

Dear old pain

You need your pain

I’m the salt in the sweat

On the cuts of the slaves

I was the wound in the side

While Jesus prayed

I was the filthiest word

At the vandalized grave

Yes, pain

Do you love me pain

I love my pain

I’m your pain

It’s a compliment to me

To hear you screamin’ through the night

All night

Tonight