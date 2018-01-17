AL JOURGENSEN TALKS ABOUT THE WRITING PROCESS FOR THE BAND’S UPCOMING ALBUM, AMERIKKKA

WEDNESDAY, January 17, 2018 — On November 9, 2016, Ministry’s Al Jourgensen woke up and said, “It’s time to make a f*cking album.”

When six-time Grammy-nominated Jourgensen had released the final album of his blistering Bush-era trilogy – Houses of the Mole, Rio Grande Blood, and The Last Sucker – where he just railled against George Dubya, he realized that it’s not about the candidate. “I always knew this, but on that album it really hit home that we’re all suckers.”

With the upcoming, politically-charged AmeriKKKant, he wanted to focus on why we would elect someone like Donald Trump, rather than have the songs be about the current administration. “That’s more interesting than who the f*ck’s in charge,” he adds. “Even the ruling class overlords don’t know who’s in charge. As a society, we’re not pulling our weight. Our value and morality systems are completely out the window, it’s become all about a monetary system, what every action is based on. You make bad mistakes as a human being when you’re chasing the green dragon, the almighty dollar. When that’s the motivating factor in our actions, we end up with someone like Trump. And that’s what I wanted to comment on with this record. “

AmeriKKKant will be released March 9 (Nuclear Blast) and Ministry will hit the road with its politics-meet-P.T.-Barnum live show, complete with giant inflatable Trump chickens, video screens projecting equally politically-imbued images to compliment the music, and lots of surprises. It’s going to be a wild ride.

MARCH

22 House of Blues, Anaheim, CA

23 Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

24 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV

26 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

28 Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR

29 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC CANADA

31 Union Hall, Edmonton, AB CANADA

APRIL

1 Palace Theatre, Calgary, AB CANADA

3 Wilma Theatre, Missoula, MT

5 Boubon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

7 Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

8 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

10 Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH

11 20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids, MI

12 Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, IN

14 Opera House, Toronto, ON CANADA

15 MTelus, Montreal, QC CANADA

17 Royale, Boston, MA

18 Aura, Portland, ME

19 Paramount Theatre, Huntington, NY

21 Wellmont Theatre, Montclair, NJ

22 Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY

23 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

25 Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

26 Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

28 Levitation Festival, Austin, TX