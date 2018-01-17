Revolver and Inked Magazine Announce Global Marketing Partnership



Jan. 17, 2018, NEW YORK – Revolver, North America’s leading heavy music lifestyle media brand, and Inked Magazine, the leading tattoo lifestyle media brand, are pleased to announce a global marketing partnership in the Project M Digital Advertising Platform.

Revolver, North America’s leading heavy music media brand for the last 17 years, was purchased by digital media company Project M Group, LLC a year ago. Over the last six months, Project M has been focused on building a digital advertising platform and is now increasing the reach of this platform.

Project M is pleased to announce that they will now be partnering with Inked Magazine, the world’s leading tattoo lifestyle media brand for the past 14 years. This partnership will allow the Project M sales team to offer the digital advertising inventory of the publications across the platform of Quadra Media brands, including Inked Magazine, to advertisers globally.

Quadra media will bring their 5 million + monthly unique users and combined with Project M’s previously announced deal with Future PLC (Team Rock: Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, etc.) this will bring the current audience for the Project M Ad Platform to 10 million + monthly unique users and allow marketing partners access to over 50 million combined monthly impressions.

“At Project M we have been working hard to create a digital advertising platform that can provide advertisers premium content opportunities and broad reach across a range of affiliated and cohesive lifestyle brands in the heavy music space,” explained Project M Group CEO Enrique Abeyta. “The addition of Quadra Media brands’ portfolio, highlighted by Inked Magazine, is a tremendous step forward in the reach of our platform and brings on board a well-respected brand with a massive and highly engaged audience. We look forward to unlocking the potential of this growing platform for marketing partners.”

About Revolver:

Revolver is North America’s leading hard rock and metal media brand. Founded 17 years ago, in both print and digital, it has provided its readers with unmatched access to the biggest bands in heavy music as well as the scene’s most important up-and-comers. Artists from Black Sabbath and Nine Inch Nails to Tool and Slipknot have appeared on its cover, and Revolver was an early champion of bands including Avenged Sevenfold, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Gojira, Volbeat and Code Orange. In 2009, the outlet ushered in the concept of a magazine-driven awards show in North America with the Revolver music awards, which, over the ensuing years, hosted performances and appearances by Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp, Dave Grohl, Nicolas Cage, Jack Black, Dillinger Escape Plan and many more. The show aired on VH1 Classic, AXS TV and Xbox Live, and live-streamed on Facebook and Amazon.

About Inked Magazine:

Inked Magazine debuted in 2004 and quickly evolved from the most important tattoo lifestyle magazine into a tattoo media company. Inked has over 30 million social media fans and followers. Inked is the outsiders’ insider media. Covering music, fashion, art, sports and the rest of the lifestyle of the tattooed. In the largest booksellers in the US, Inked sits among GQ and Vanity Fair. The most popular tattooed celebrities have graced the cover of Inked: Kat Von D, Slash, Rick Ross, Adam Levine, Pink, Avril Lavigne and been shot by photographers such as Terry Richardson, Ellen Stagg and Warwick Saint.