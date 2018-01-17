SPINAL TAP Bassist DEREK SMALLS To Release ‘Smalls Change’ Solo Album In April

Derek Smalls, the bass force formerly of the fabled heavy metal band formerly known as SPINAL TAP, returns with the release of his first full-length solo venture, “Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)”, out globally April 13 via Twanky Records/BMG on digital, CD and vinyl.

Additionally, Smalls launches his U.S. tour, “Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure In Loud Music”, on April 14 in concert with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the Saenger Theater, New Orleans. Subsequent dates include June 29 in Atlanta at the Atlanta Symphony Hall with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and a special appearance with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (additional details to be announced soon).

“Smalls Change” is a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passing of time and all things loud. With styles that cross the gamut of musical genres, the album possesses the edgy rawness and rock god sensibility that was always shared by Derek and his fellow former bandmembers Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins. The album also features some of the greatest talents of rock and roll music and beyond, including Peter Frampton, Donald Fagen, Dweezil Zappa, Rick Wakeman, Richard Thompson, Steve Lukather, Joe Satriani, Waddy Wachtel, Michael League, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Paul Shaffer, Steve Vai, Larry Carlton, Judith Owen, Jane Lynch and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra. “Smalls Change” is produced by CJ Vanston (SPINAL TAP, RODNEY CROWELL).

Smalls describes “Smalls Change” as “halfway between ‘rage against the dying of the light’ and trying to find the light.” When asked how he managed to round up so many world-class rockers to join the project, Derek’s terse response is “Pity fuck.”



“Smalls Change” track listing:

01. Openture – Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

02. Rock ‘N’ Roll Transplant – Derek with Steve Lukather (guitar, TOTO), drum legends Jim Keltner (George Harrison) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS)

03. Butt Call – Derek with Phil X (guitar, BON JOVI) and Taylor Hawkins (drums, FOO FIGHTERS)

04. Smalls Change – Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra, Judith Owen (vocals) Danny Kortchmar (guitar, Don Henley) and Russ Kunkel (drums, James Taylor)

05. Memo To Willie – Derek with Donald Fagen (vocals), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and Larry Carlton (guitars, STEELY DAN) and The Snarky Puppy Horns

06. It Don’t Get Old – Derek with Peter Frampton (guitar, vocals) and Waddy Wachtel (guitar Keith Richards).

07. Complete Faith – Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

08. Faith No More – Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra and Todd Sucherman (drums, STYX)

09. Gimme Some (More) Money – Derek with Paul Shaffer (piano and organ), Waddy Wachtel (guitar) and David Crosby (vocals)

10. MRI – Derek with Dweezil Zappa (guitars)

11. Hell Toupee – Derek with The Hungarian Studio Orchestra

12. Gummin the Gash – Derek with Steve Vai (guitar), Gregg Bisonnette (drums, Ringo Starr) and Jane Lynch (vocals)

13. She Puts The Bitch In Obituary – Derek with Richard Thompson (guitar) and Jane Lynch (vocals)

14. When Men Did Rock – Derek with Michael League (bass), Joe Satriani (guitar), Rick Wakeman (keyboards) and The Hungarian Studio Orchestra