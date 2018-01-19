L.A. GUNS To Release “Made in Milan” March 23rd via Frontiers Music Srl

After more than a decade apart, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis reunited under the L.A. GUNS’ banner and in 2017, released arguably the most critically praised album of their catalog, “The Missing Peace”. Landing at #12 Top Record Label Independent Current Albums, #17 Top Current Rock Albums, and #47 Top Current Albums on the Billboard charts in the U.S., plus numerous international charts, clearly the most important critics, the fans, agreed with the consensus of how truly great their new studio album is.

With a new found energy and the enthusiasm of the then imminent release of “The Missing Peace”, L.A. Guns stormed onto the stage in Milan, IT for the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival and took absolutely no prisoners, packing the set front to back with stone cold classics and soon to be classics. This once in a lifetime performance was recorded and will be released on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray formats. The album, which is aptly named “Made in Milan”, will be released March 23rd via Frontiers Music Srl.

Pre-order on CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl & Digital HERE: radi.al/MadeInMilan

This current incarnation of the band has been touring non-stop and the cohesiveness of the unit, not to mention Phil’s stunning and unique vocals and Guns’ mind-bending guitar playing, are on full display here. A must hear and listen for all fans of the band, both new and old school!

Track Listing:

CD:

1. No Mercy

2. Electric Gypsy

3. Killing Machine

4. Bow Solo/Over The Edge

5. Sex Action

6. Speed

7. One More Reason

8. Kiss My Love Goodbye

9. Don’t Look At Me That Way

10. Malaria

11. Never Enough

12. Jelly Jam

13. The Ballad Of Jayne

14. Rip And Tear

DVD/Blu-Ray:

BAND MEMBERS:

Phil Lewis – Vocals

Tracii Guns – Guitars

Johnny Martin – Bass

Michael Grant – Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon – Drums

