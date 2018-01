XBIX AWARDS 2018 Bachelor/Bachelorette Product of the Year: Pet Cock Willy, It’s the Bomb

A big congratulations and a round of applause for our friends Dirty Dianna and Suzy Bubble founders of IT’S THE BOMB for their XBIZ Award last night in Los Angeles. Love you ladies!

– Alex

Pet Cock Willy won the XBIZ award last night. Here he is all dressed up for the awards that took place in LA.

www.itsthebomb.com

About IT’S THE BOMB:

THEY’RE ALL ABOUT THE SPIRIT OF SENSUAL LIVING, SEDUCTION AND TITILATING LIFESTYLES.

AND LIKE TO THINK THEY LIVE UP TO THEIR NAME OF:

“IT’S THE BOMB AND YOU ARE THE BOMB FOR VISITING US.”

IT’S THE BOMB BELIEVE IN THE PASSIONATE SPIRIT THAT PERMEATES IN ALL OF US BUT SOMETIMES ARE AFRAID TO RELEASE.

IT’S THE BOMB SPECIALIZES IN…. BATH BOMBS~SENSUAL SOAPS~BATHING SALT CRYSTALS~SHOWER BOMB KISSES

“I SWALLOW” GLASSWARE AND BAR COLLECTION~BIG GIRL WATERPROOF TOYS~GIFT SETS

COMING SOON~HIM DNA ~BOMB CLOTHING~PHERMONE PILLOW SPRAYS TO NAME A FEW.

For a complete list of 2018 XBIZ Awards Winners click the link below:

www.xbiz.com/news/233053/2018-xbiz-awards-winners-announced