Gotham Season 4 Episode 12 Return Date Possibilities, Promo, and More Details

If you’re wondering what’s going to happen next, check out the promo for Gotham’s midseason return in the spring, featuring plenty of Jerome.

After an almost year-long hiatus, the Joker-esque Jerome (Cameron Mongahan) is poised to wreak havoc on the streets of Gotham once again, and the show is ringing in the new year by celebrating his upcoming story arc.

As you probably remember, Jerome appeared for the first time this season in the waning moments of the fall finale. Penguin had been played by Jim (Ben McKenzie), Sofia (Crystal Reed) and Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan), landing him in a cozy cell in the solitary confinement wing of Arkham Asylum. Once there, he heard a voice speaking to him from the next cell over.

Of course, this voice belonged to Jerome Valeska, thus beginning one of the most dangerous partnerships in the history of Gotham. When the season returns in this new year, expect to see Penguin and Jerome causing quite the stir while working together, potentially burning the asylum to the ground in the wake of their destruction.

They haven’t officially announced a specific return date yet, other than “Spring.” We were hoping this would return as early as Thursday, January 4, but that doesn’t appear to be the case this time. The latest Gotham has ever returned was late February, so that’s a possibility here, as well as early March. We’ll update this as soon as we know.

In other recent news, the character of Poison Ivy has been recast… again. Peyton List will be taking over the role from Maggie Geha, starting in the new year.