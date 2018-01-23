ROB ZOMBIE Rumored To Begin Shooting ‘Devil’s Rejects’ Sequel In March

According to The Pulse Of Radio, Rob Zombie is rumored to be aiming for a March production start on his next movie, a sequel to his 2005 horror hit “The Devil’s Rejects”. Allegedly titled “The Devil’s Rejects 2: Three From Hell”, the film is said to continue the story of the Firefly clan — Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding, Bill Moseley as Otis and Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby — whom we saw go down in a torrent of bullets at the end of the first film.

It’s not clear whether Zombie plans to resurrect the Firefly trio from the dead in some kind of supernatural fashion in the new film or has found a way to explain that they survived the original movie’s climactic shootout.

“The Devil’s Rejects” is widely considered Zombie’s best film. It’s a semi-sequel to his directorial debut, 2003’s “House Of 1,000 Corpses”, which introduced the Firefly family.

Zombie told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that he was approached by the studio in record time about making a sequel to “House Of 1,000 Corpses”. “I went away for the weekend [the film opened], so they couldn’t find me till Monday,” he said. “So it was basically Monday. I think the film opened, like, on Thursday and I was gone, and they couldn’t find me, so by Monday they were already talking about it. Depending upon what you spent and what you made, I mean, that movie was profitable after one day. Whereas you get these other movies where they’re, like, ‘Oh my God, it made $100 million!’ and it’s still $100 million in the hole because they just spent so much.”



According to Bloody Disgusting, Zombie is in negotiations with Saban Films and Lionsgate to release “The Devil’s Rejects 2” in theaters, VOD, and home video. Zombie distributed his last movie, the partially crowdfunded “31”, through both companies.