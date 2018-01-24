PornHub Names Asa Akira as 1st Brand Ambassador

SOURCE: PornHub.com

NEW YORK — PornHub has announced the naming of Asa Akira as its first brand ambassador.

According to the adult entertainment site, Akira will join its social media personality Aria in building out brand awareness and taking Pornhub to the next level with fans.

The ambassadorship will entail a twice-monthly series on Pornhub’s YouTube channel featuring Akira, the launch of the PornHub Podcast hosted by Akira, as well as some additional special projects and appearances on behalf of the brand throughout the year.

“Asa has been a longtime performer and friend of PornHub and has a huge fan base herself. We’re excited to have her really take on the PornHub name and give our viewers, and her fans more of a chance to interact,” PornHub Vice President Corey Price said.

“She’s the perfect complement to Aria, who has massively helped grow our social following and who engages with fans like no other, including celebs like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer and Diplo. The two together are going to boost the brand in an unprecedented way.”

Akira is known for her many adult titles and mainstream appearances alike, has a large fan following and has won more than 30 awards.

Aside from her success in the porn industry, Akira is the author of two best-selling books; “Insatiable” and “Dirty Thirty,” and was a prominent part of Pornhub’s collaboration with streetwear brand Richardson, modeling one of the pieces from the capsule collection.

With two successful podcasts under her belt, Akira has also made an appearance in the sitcom “Family Guy” and hosted “The Sex Factor,” a reality show where eight men and eight women compete for a $1 million prize and a three-year porn contract.

For her part, Akira says she is excited to kick-off this year’s journey with the PornHub team.

“This feels like a perfect fit. Pornhub is my go-to site when I masturbate, and I’m so happy to be working with them,” Akira exclaims. “They’re on the forefront of the direction porn is taking in 2018, and I’m so excited to be on board. I have lots of really cool projects lined up that I can’t wait for everyone to see!”

Founded in 2007, PornHub is a free, ad-supported adult video streaming website, offering viewers the opportunity to upload and share their own videos. It has more than 5 million videos and 80 million daily visitors, along with 10 million members.