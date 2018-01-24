Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino of ANGEL Upcoming 2018 Dates



One of the most striking hard rock bands of the 1970’s was undoubtedly Angel – who sported costumes and a highly theatrical stage show only rivalled by KISS (their then-label mates on Casablanca Records). Despite Angel splitting in 1981, the group’s popularity and influence remain high.

April 7th, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

April 8th, 2018 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

April 11th, 2018 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

April 12th, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theater

June 15th, 2018 – T.B.A.

June 16th, 2018 – West Hollywood, CA – The Whisky A Go Go

October 28th, 2018 – Peoria, IL – ROCK N SKULL

More to be announced….