Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino of ANGEL Upcoming 2018 Dates

Posted on January 24, 2018 by Alex Zander

One of the most striking hard rock bands of the 1970’s was undoubtedly Angel – who sported costumes and a highly theatrical stage show only rivalled by KISS (their then-label mates on Casablanca Records). Despite Angel splitting in 1981, the group’s popularity and influence remain high.

April 7th, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater
April 8th, 2018 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall
April 11th, 2018 – Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
April 12th, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theater
June 15th, 2018 – T.B.A.
June 16th, 2018 – West Hollywood, CA – The Whisky A Go Go
October 28th, 2018 – Peoria, IL – ROCK N SKULL

 

More to be announced….

