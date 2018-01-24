Ron Jeremy is banned from the AVN show!

SOURCE: Mikesouth.com

By EMMA BRADFORD

The Blast is reporting that AVN has banned Ron Jeremy from not only the AVN Awards but also the entire AEE convention after he admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone that some of the allegations against him were true.

I’m so happy that AVN took a stand and did the right thing. I wished I could say the same for XBIZ but guess that’s why the AVN awards will always be the superior show.

Porn legend Ron Jeremy has just been labeled persona non grata at the biggest adult entertainment event of the year after violating the award show’s code of conduct.

A rep for AVN tells The Blast Jeremy is banned from not only this weekend’s infamous Las Vegas award show but also the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo convention.

We’re told the banning is due to a violation of the AVN’s code of conduct, and specifically for his alleged admittance to sexual misconduct in an interview with Rolling Stone.

In November of last year, Rolling Stone published an article detailing allegations of years of sexual misconduct from the famous pornstar that were made by multiple women.

Ron Jeremy tells The Blast he believes the banning is unfair. He admits to groping women over the years, but says “people grope me all the time, too.” He claims that at adult entertainment events, groping is expected by the fans and promoters. He also says many of the more serious allegations against him “are lies.”

AVN has announced a “Zero Tolerance Harassment Policy” at the 2018 event, and made it clear they would ban anyone they feel violated the policy or made the event uncomfortable for others.

Jeremy says this is the first time in 38 years he has not attended the AVN’s, and hopes “to be invited next year.”