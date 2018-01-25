Gotham Midseason Promo Delivers Joker Teases, Premiere Date



Ever since Cameron Monaghan’s Jerome appeared on Gotham, he’s clearly been the show’s version of a Joke-like character, and despite the executive producers saying he isn’t “actually” The Joker, it hasn’t stopped him from putting a smile on people’s faces. Gotham‘s midseason finale saw the return of the character (despite his previous death) and a new promo has arrived online for the show’s midseason premiere that not only shows off more of Jerome’s return but features their most obvious Joker reference yet.

This promo comes coupled with a quote from series star David Mazouz, who recently offered a tease about The Joker’s imminent arrival on the series, telling The Mutuals podcast: “(Jerome)’s not the Joker. That’s all I’m saying. He’s definitely the inspiration for the Joker and the way that the Joker comes into the show is one of the most brilliant things Gotham has ever done.”

There isn’t an episode title or description yet, but Gotham will return with an all-new episode on Thursday, March 1 on FOX.

Gotham Season 4 stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin as Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the Riddler, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy, Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Ah Ghul, and Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone