JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release New Live Album “It’s Alive!” – Stream Live Version of “Season of the Witch” Today

JOHN 5 and The Creatures – comprised of guitarist JOHN 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix – have just released their brand new live album, It’s Alive!, out today. It’s Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the JOHN 5 and The Creatures tour journeys so far. It’s Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.

It’s Alive! is available to order in all versions, including physical CD and LP, MP3’s, etc.

http://smarturl.it/itsalivej5

It’s Alive! track listing:

1. Guitars, Tits and Monsters

2. Flight of The Vulcan Kelly

3. Six Hundred and Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA

4. Here’s to the Crazy Ones

5. This is my Rifle

6. Jiffy Jam

7. Hell Haw

8. Season Of The Witch

9. The Nightmare Unravels

10. Portrait of Sydney Sloan

11. Triple D

12. Black Grass Plague

13. Behind The Nut Love

14. Making Monsters

15. Beat It

16. Now Fear This

17. Medley

JOHN 5 and The Creatures will begin the first leg of an extensive tour of the United States next Thursday, February 1, and will pick back up in late March for a second leg. Tickets are available now via individual venues, and VIP packages are available exclusively via www.john-5.com/store. See below for a full listing of dates.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures It’s Alive! tour dates:

2/1 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

2/2 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

2/3 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

2/5 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

2/6 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

2/7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s

2/8 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

2/9 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy

2/10 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

2/11 – Stanhope, NJ @ Stanhope Theater

2/12 – New York, NY @ Highline Ballroom

2/13 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

2/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

2/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock

2/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland

2/17 – Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

2/18 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

2/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

2/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

2/22 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House

2/23 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

2/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

3/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/30 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/31 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

4/1 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

4/2 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

4/3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/4 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

4/5 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

4/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

4/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

4/8 – Fullerton, CA @ SlideBar

4/11 – Ventura, CA @ Discovery

4/12 – San Jose, CA @ Ritz

4/13 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

4/14 – Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery

4/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

4/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/18 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

4/19 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

4/20 – Portland, OR @ Hard Rock PDX

4/21 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome – Tacoma Guitar Festival

Many songs that will be heard on tour and on It’s Alive! can be found in their original form via the latest JOHN 5 and The Creatures studio album, Season Of The Witch. The album can be ordered via iTunes, Amazon and John-5.com, or streamed via Spotify. Season Of The Witch showcases experimentation with various genres – including western swing, Spanish flamenco, heavy metal and more – thoroughly showcasing JOHN 5’s diverse virtuosic abilities.

About JOHN 5:



JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others. It’s Alive! and Season Of The Witch follow his previous solo work, Careful With That Axe, which debuted on the Billboard Heatseekers chart upon release in 2014.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums