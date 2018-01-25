L.A. GUNS: Trailer For ‘Made In Milan’ CD, DVD And Blu-Ray

After more than a decade apart, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis reunited in 2016 under the L.A. GUNS banner and released arguably the most critically praised album of their catalog, “The Missing Peace”.

With a newfound energy and the enthusiasm of the then-imminent release of “The Missing Peace”, L.A. GUNS stormed onto the stage in Milan, Italy for the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival and took absolutely no prisoners, packing the set front to back with stone-cold classics and soon-to-be classics. This once-in-a-lifetime performance was recorded and will be released on March 23 as “Made In Milan” on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats via Frontiers Music Srl.

“Made In Milan” track listing:

CD:

01. No Mercy

02. Electric Gypsy

03. Killing Machine

04. Bow Solo/Over The Edge

05. Sex Action

06. Speed

07. One More Reason

08. Kiss My Love Goodbye

09. Don’t Look At Me That Way

10. Malaria

11. Never Enough

12. Jelly Jam

13. The Ballad Of Jayne

14. Rip And Tear

DVD/Blu-ray:

01. No Mercy

02. Electric Gypsy

03. Killing Machine

04. Bow Solo/Over The Edge

05. The Bitch Is Back

06. Sex Action

07. Speed

08. One More Reason

09. Kiss My Love Goodbye

10. Don’t Look At Me That Way

11. Malaria

12. Never Enough

13. Jelly Jam

14. The Ballad Of Jayne

15. Rip And Tear

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar as a touring member.