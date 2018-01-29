Reunited Classic Lineup Of MISFITS Announces New Jersey Concert

The classic-era lineup of the horror punk outfit MISFITS — Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein — will play its first show in New Jersey in 35 years on Saturday, May 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark. Support at the show will come from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and MURPHY’S LAW. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

MISFITS played two historic reunion concerts in 2016 at Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago that drew rabid fans in droves from all over the world and shattered attendance records at the festivals. More recently, MISFITS played two reunion shows at the end of December in Los Angeles and in Las Vegas.

Jerry Only said: “The MISFITS were so far ahead of their time when we began back in 1977, that it took the world forty years to catch up. That time has come, and that time is NOW… We intend to take you on a ride back in time, and into the future to experience 100% authentic punk rock at its essence, and the origin of thrash in its purist form. History will be made — again. Prepare to be devastated…”

After years of bad blood, Glenn reunited with Only and Wolfgang Von Frankenstein for last year’s concerts at both incarnations of Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago. Prior to those gigs, the trio last performed together on October 29, 1983.



Speaking to Rolling Stone about how the Riot Fest shows went, Danzig said: “I’d done it with Doyle before, but it was … interesting. [Laughs] I couldn’t hear myself, so it was exactly like the old days. So it is what it is. But everyone seemed to have a great time. I think it exceeded expectations, which is always good, and the write-ups were just insane.”

Joining Glenn, Jerry and Doyle at all the reunion shows so far were drummer Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and second guitarist Acey Slade.

Only told Rolling Stone in September 2016 that he wanted the MISFITS reunion to continue. “I know Doyle wants it to continue. I know Glenn wants it to continue,” he said. “We just have to be big enough people to make it continue. And that’s where we’re at. Whatever it takes. We’re going into our fortieth anniversary, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG’s Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two decades.