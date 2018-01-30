DISTURBED, INCUBUS, GODSMACK To Headline Wisconsin’s ROCK FEST

DISTURBED, INCUBUS and GODSMACK will headline the 25th annual Rock Fest, set to take place July 12-15 in Cadott, Wisconsin. More than 65 bands bands will pack non-stop performances throughout the three-day event.

Partial list of Rock Fest 2018 performers:

DISTURBED

INCUBUS

GODSMACK

RISE AGAINST

HALESTORM

SEETHER

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

BUSH

UNDEROATH

GWAR

BEARTOOTH

SKID ROW

TRIVIUM

RED

FOZZY

POWERMAN 5000

AUTOGRAPH

ATTILA

OTEP

THROUGH FIRE

DED

SOIL

DEADSET SOCIETY

BLACKTOP MOJO

DEE SNIDER

ACE FREHLEY

Three-day ticket holders are invited to an exclusive Bonus Bash on Wednesday, July 11 that will feature some of the biggest names coming to the festival. Gates will open to all other fans Thursday, July 12.



Rock Fest is set on 320 acres in central Wisconsin, and fans are able to camp on-site in one of nearly 7,000 campsites surrounding the concert grounds. Guests staying in nearby hotels can purchase shuttle rides to the fest grounds via the Rock Fest web site. With major airports and hotels nearby, as well as the shuttle service, there are options for every fan.

Rock Fest is an RFID festival, offering attendees the convenience of a cashless festival experience. Fans can utilize the Rock Fest mobile app, set for release in late February, to see details about the lineup, artists, festival experiences, official Rock Fest Spotify playlists, convenient wristband registration, Rock Fest social media and so much more.

Rock Fest tickets, camping and pit passes are on sale now at this location:

www.wl.seetickets.us/event/Rock-Fest-2018/349481?afflky=RockFest