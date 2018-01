“Everyone hated [Filth Pig]. They all wanted Psalm 70, and I gave them an electronic-free record full of gun-in-mouth dirges of nothing but pain. Aside from the cover art, the humour was gone. All that left was misery. And I still had to tour the fucking thing – which went down in history as the interminable, intolerable, absolutely depraved Sphinctour.”

— Al Jourgensen