L.A. GUNS: ‘No Mercy’ Performance Clip From ‘Made In Milan’ DVD And Blu-Ray

A video clip of L.A. GUNS performing the song “No Mercy” last year in Milan, Italy can be seen above. The track will be featured in the band’s new CD, DVD and Blu-ray, “Made In Milan”, which will be released on March 23 via Frontiers Music Srl.

After more than a decade apart, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis reunited in 2016 under the L.A. GUNS banner and released arguably the most critically praised album of their catalog, “The Missing Peace”.

With a newfound energy and the enthusiasm of the then-imminent release of “The Missing Peace”, L.A. GUNS stormed onto the stage in Milan, Italy for the 2017 edition of the Frontiers Rock Festival and took absolutely no prisoners, packing the set front to back with stone-cold classics and soon-to-be classics.



“Made In Milan” track listing:

CD:

01. No Mercy

02. Electric Gypsy

03. Killing Machine

04. Bow Solo/Over The Edge

05. Sex Action

06. Speed

07. One More Reason

08. Kiss My Love Goodbye

09. Don’t Look At Me That Way

10. Malaria

11. Never Enough

12. Jelly Jam

13. The Ballad Of Jayne

14. Rip And Tear

Prior to “The Missing Peace”, the last time Lewis and Guns joined forces was back in 2000 with legendary producer Andy Johns for the making of what would become “Waking The Dead”.

Speaking with Express & Star, Tracii said: “With Phil and I in particular, we have a certain chemistry that’s undeniable. And, you know, when you’re at your loneliest, you wanna go home, right? So, we both felt like it was time to go home and be comfortable with that undeniable relationship that we have musically. I mean, right away, the first time we got back together and played, you know, it’s so obvious, you can’t deny it. At some point in your life, you can’t deny what’s real.”

Regarding the sound of the new L.A. GUNS material, Tracii said: “Phil’s vocal style and his way of writing kind of offsets that balance of the heavy music, that’s something that’s possibly more mainstream or identifiable, so there’s a lot of, you know, kind of typical sleazy L.A. GUNS, high-energy riff rock. There’s a little bit of sloppy New Orleans, kind of sweaty, kind of bluesier stuff too. It’s a big record.”

L.A. GUNS’ present lineup is rounded out by Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass with Michael Grant on guitar as a touring member.

On the topic of the decision to use the L.A. GUNS moniker for the new album, Guns told LA Weekly: “When you put Phil and I together, that’s the sound of L.A. GUNS. There’s no way around that. As much as I love certain other [former] members of the band, it’s hard to say what their contribution to the overall sound of the band was — but Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, the band’s gotta be L.A. GUNS. It can’t be anything else.”

Back in December 2016, Phil announced that he was leaving the L.A. GUNS version that included drummer Steve Riley.

L.A. GUNS 2018 is:

Phil Lewis – Vocals

Tracii Guns – Guitars

Johnny Martin – Bass

Michael Grant – Guitar

Shane Fitzgibbon – Drums