Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special

AXS TV, the premier destination for classic rock programming, proudly salutes the men and women of America’s Armed Forces with a special presentation of the 2018 concert event Guitar Legends For Heroes, presented by America Salutes You, Wall Street Rocks, and The Independence Fund-premiering Sunday, February 11 at 10pE/7pP. The star-studded evening is emceed by Country superstar Trace Adkins and music guru-and host of AXS TV’s original series Trunkfest-Eddie Trunk, and brings together some of rock’s most iconic guitar-slingers for a one-of-a-kind concert raising funds and awareness for veterans organizations across the country.

Filmed live at the intimate Hangar 5 music hall in New York City, Guitar Legends For Heroes is packed with unforgettable performances from an unprecedented roster of music icons and influencers as they take the stage for an incredible cause. Highlights include R&B mainstay Sam Moore performing his signature staple “Soul Man;” Trace Adkins performing the heartfelt hit “Still A Soldier;” trailblazing Heart front woman Nancy Wilson performing “Crazy On You;” funkmaster Robert Randolph rocking the Jimi Hendrix anthem “Voodoo Child;” celebrated Country songstress Lindsay Ell performing “Criminal;” pick-punishing power couple Richie Sambora and Orianthi performing “One Night Of Peace;” versatile rocker Dave Navarro teaming up with the incomparable Billy Gibbons on the ZZ Top favorite “Le Grange;” and a stunning tribute to Greg Allman, that finds the night’s performers-including Rascal Flatts axeman Joe Don Rooney and soulful songstress Liv Warfield-partnering up on The Allman Brothers Band classic “One Way Out;” and many more.