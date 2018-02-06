SUBSONIC IS BACK IN 2018 WITH “RIO CLEO”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – After a four year hiatus, rockers SUBSONIC have announced

the release of a new project scheduled for spring 2018 via DSN Music. The

12 track album titled “RIO CLEO” is an eclectic mix of progressive,

alternative, and pure hard rock, reminiscent of works from the Grammy

award nominated album “NO SUCH SOUL” from SUBSONIC.

SUBSONIC, which was founded in 2000 by former CELTIC FROST guitarist Ron

Marks, has released several previous albums on the DSN label, with

“TRIFECTA” in 2012, and “HONEYCOMB” in 2014, as well as the comedy project

“SOUR PUP in 2016.

“Rio Cleo is an ambitious step forward for Subsonic…writing, and

recording these tracks was really gratifying. Which is not to suggest that

it was easy” said Marks. “A lot of ‘blood and sweat’ went into this album.

But if you’re not going to take it that far then what’s the point?”

Marks performed as lead guitarist for CELTIC FROST in 1987 and toured the

U.K. and U.S. with the group in support of the “INTO THE PANDEMONIUM”

release. He is also credited as a co-writer on their 1990 album

“VANITY/NEMESIS”.

“RIO CLEO” from SUBSONIC, is scheduled for a worldwide release via DSN

Music Tuesday February 27th, and will be available via online and mobile

stores such as Amazon.com, iTunes, Google Music, Spotify, Napster, eMusic,

and hundreds more.