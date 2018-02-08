Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate releases title track from new upcoming album ‘All You Need Is Soul’

Love/Hate frontman and former L.A. Guns, Ratt and Quiet Riot singer Jizzy Pearl has released the title track to his new upcoming album All You Need Is Soul for streaming. The album is to be released via Frontiers Music Srl on or about May 11, 2018.
Track List for All You Need Is Soul:
01. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone
02. Comin’ Home To The Bone
03. High For An Eye
04. All You Need Is Soul
05. House Of Sin
06. Mortified
07. Frustrated
08. When The Devil Comes
09. You Don’t Know What It’s Like
10. It Doesn’t Matter
11. Little Treasures
12. Mr. Jimmy
