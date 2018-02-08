Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate releases title track from new upcoming album ‘All You Need Is Soul’

Love/Hate frontman and former L.A. Guns, Ratt and Quiet Riot singer Jizzy Pearl has released the title track to his new upcoming album All You Need Is Soul for streaming. The album is to be released via Frontiers Music Srl on or about May 11, 2018.

Track List for All You Need Is Soul:

01. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

02. Comin’ Home To The Bone

03. High For An Eye

04. All You Need Is Soul

05. House Of Sin

06. Mortified

07. Frustrated

08. When The Devil Comes

09. You Don’t Know What It’s Like

10. It Doesn’t Matter

11. Little Treasures

12. Mr. Jimmy