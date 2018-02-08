Meet Cable in the new Deadpool 2 trailer!

Get ready to meet Josh Brolin’s Cable in the brand new Deadpool 2 trailer, which you can watch using the player above!

Ryan Reynolds is reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth alongside Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating mutant Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable, the time-traveling son of the X-Men’s Cyclops. Jack Kesy (The Strain, Baywatch) is attached to play the film’s central villain, which, while unconfirmed, is rumored to be Irish mutant Black Tom Cassidy. Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) have also joined the film in mystery roles.



After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Other stars returning from the first Deadpool include Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapicic as the voice of Colossus.

20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters on May 18.