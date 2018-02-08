Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich (2018)

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich is an upcoming Reboot of the Charles Band created Puppet Master series. Although the film will be a reboot, it will act more as a standalone Sequel that will expand on the mythology and be set in modern times.

Plot:

Edgar, a recently divorced young man returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. He discovers a mint condition Blade puppet in his deceased brother’s closet and plans to sell the puppet for some quick cash. Joined by his friend Ashley and comic book nerd Markowitz the three set out on a doomed road trip to a convention in Oregon to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose at the Postville Lodge during the auction when a strange force that is motivated by an evil as old as time animates all of the various puppets throughout the convention as they go on a bloody killing spree.



The cast includes Udo Kier, Thomas Lennon (Hellbaby), Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin (Scott Pilgrim, Jobs), Charlyne Yi (Cloverfield), and Alex Beh, with genre fav Barbara Crampton (From Beyond, Re-Animator, You’re Next, Sun Choke), Tina Parker (“Breaking Bad”, The Final Destination), Skeeta Jenkins and the great Michael Paré (Streets on Fire).

Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund, who helmed the awesome Evil Dead-esque Wither, directed from a script written by Bone Tomahawk screenwriter S. Craig Zahler. Italian legend Fabio Frizzi is providing the score!