JOHN 5 To Be Joined By ACE FREHLEY At Whisky A Go Go Concert

Former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will be joined by Ace Frehley (KISS) during his April 6 concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. As previously reported, also scheduled to appear at the show are Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW), who will perform the MÖTLEY CRÜE classic “Shout At The Devil” with John 5 and his solo band THE CREATURES.

Last year, John 5 — real name: John William Lowery — took partial credit for reuniting Frehley and Gene Simmons at the former KISS guitarist’s February 2017 concert in Beverly Hills, California, marking the first time the KISS legends were photographed together since their 2014 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

John 5 told Seattle Music Insider that he “wanted to be like KISS” when he first started to play guitar. “[I] loved KISS growing up,” he said. “Who didn’t?” John 5 revealed in a separate interview with Digital Trends that KISS’s 1977 classic “Love Gun” was the first album he connected with. “It’s got a great cover. I loved it. I was, like, ‘Oh my God — these are monsters with guitars!’ I was so young then.”

John 5 is touring in support of his concert album, “It’s Alive!”, which came out on January 25. The first live album released by John 5 and THE CREATURES — which includes Ian Ross on bass and Rodger Carter on drums — is also the first LP released by John 5 to be made available on vinyl.