Ace Frehley’s new studio album scheduled to be released at the end of April

Great news for fans of guitarist Ace Frehley as the Space Ace‘s next studio album is scheduled for release at the end of April.

The following message was posted on Frehley‘s Facebook page earlier today:

“Ace in Palm Springs getting a tan and a little R & R! The new studio CD will be out the end of April. Rock On!!!”

Back in December 2016, Frehley had advised that he was working on a new album and book.

By September 2017, Frehley had written two songs for his new record with former KISS bandmate Gene Simmons. Frehley stated to Australis’s Heavy Mag: “I’ve been working on a new studio record for the last two months… I was lucky enough to get Gene Simmons to come down to my home studio, and we wrote two songs together, and they turned out fantastic! I’m very excited about that. I spoke to Gene a couple of weeks ago, and he said he has no problem singing with me on one of the songs, so I will probably get him in to sing on the album as well. We don’t have a working title for it yet, right now we’re just compiling songs and writing. I’m getting together with John 5 next week to work on a song or two… one day at a time, things just flow into place, so I’m excited. We have more than half the record written, and I’ll finish writing the rest of the songs in the next four or five weeks probably.”