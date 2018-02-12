RAINBOW’s ‘Memories in Rock II’ To Include New Song ‘Waiting For A Sign’

Reactivated RAINBOW will release, “Memories in Rock II” on April 6 via Minstrel Hall/Soulfood. The set will include a double CD of the June 2017 U.K. RAINBOW concerts, a brand-new RAINBOW studio song called “Waiting For A Sign”, a DVD containing over 80 minutes of interview footage with the band and crew, an additional backstage clip and a video for the 2017 studio version of “I Surrender”.

“Memories in Rock II” track listing:

Disc 1

01. Over The Rainbow

02. Spotlight Kid

03. I Surrender

04. Mistreated

05. Since You’ve Been Gone

06. Man On The Silver Mountain/Woman From Tokyo

07. 16th Century Greensleeves

08. Soldier Of Fortune

09. Perfect Strangers

10. Difficult To Cure

11. All Night Long

12. Child In Time

Disc 2

01. Stargazer

02. Long Live Rock’n’Roll/Lazy

03. Catch The Rainbow

04. Black Night

05. Carry On Jon

06. Temple Of The King

07. Smoke On The Water

08. Waiting For A Sign

Disc 3

01. Ritchie Blackmore Interview

02. Ronnie Romero Interview

03. Jens Johansson Interview

04. Bob Nouveau Interview

05. David Keith Interview

06. Candice Night Interview

07. Lady Lynn Interview

08. Dave David Interview

09. Andreas Bock Interview

10. Michael Bockmühl Interview

11. Bonus Backstage Clip

12. I Surrender 2017 Backstage Clip

Back in May, the revamped version of RAINBOW released its first new music in more than two decades. Two tracks were made available on iTunes: an instrumental song called “Land Of Hope And Glory”, which is is a reworking of the 1902 British patriotic song of the same name from Edward Elgar’s “Pomp And Circumstance March No. 1”, and a re-recording of the RAINBOW classic “I Surrender”, which was written by Russ Ballard and was first released by RAINBOW in 1981. The latter song features vocals recorded by Ronnie Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Madrid.



Blackmore stepped away from his Renaissance-inspired brand of music with BLACKMORE’S NIGHT in 2016 to perform a handful of shows with a brand-new lineup of the band he had formed after quitting DEEP PURPLE.

Although Ritchie initially said that he had no plans to make a new RAINBOW album — explaining in early 2016 that he wanted to “just get back to playing the old songs one more time” — he revealed to Japan’s Burrn! magazine that he changed his mind.

In addition to Blackmore and Romero, the current incarnation of RAINBOW includes STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE’S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert “Bob” Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE’S NIGHT), and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The two shows RAINBOW played in Germany in June 2016 were caught on camera to produce “Memories In Rock – Live In Germany”, which was released in November 2016 via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats.

After Ritchie left DEEP PURPLE for the final time in 1993, he reformed RAINBOW for one album (1995’s “Stranger In Us All”) and one tour, ending things in Denmark in 1997.