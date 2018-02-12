ROB ZOMBIE’s Next Album Is ‘Definitely’ His ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, Says JOHN 5

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 has compared the shock rocker’s upcoming album to THE BEATLES’ groundbreaking LP “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, saying that it is “by far the best Zombie record that he’s ever done.”

Last summer, Rob and his bandmates commenced work on the follow-up to 2016’s “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser”, which was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish. In the meantime, the group continued to play sporadic shows, with Zombie’s final appearance of 2017 taking place in early November at the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest festival in San Bernardino, California.

In a brand new interview with “Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon”, John 5 revealed that work is still ongoing on the next Zombie disc, tentatively due later this year. He went on to say that “this is the best Zombie record that he’s ever done — by far, no comparison. I’m so proud of it. It’s definitely his ‘Sgt. Pepper’ — for sure.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s just our greatest record,’ and I don’t say that,” John 5 continued. “Whatever I say is so honest when I’m doing interviews. So I think it’s our best record.”

When asked what makes the new Rob Zombie album so special compared to his previous records, John 5 said: “First of all, Rob did incredible with the lyrics and the melody — unbelievable!

“What he did this time around… We did it… I don’t even know if he wants me to talk about this, but how we went about it is… We would usually, me and Rob would come up with some music,” he said. “He’d be, like, ‘I like that music, and let’s write to that music. I’m going to write my lyrics and melody to that music that we just created.’ So what happened this time is he wrote lyrics and melody to, like, drum beats and sounds, and he came up with, in my opinion, the hookiest, most memorable lyrics and melody that he has ever. And what he did is brought me in and then we worked on the music, and it was un-fucking-believable; it just worked so well.”

John 5 added that he “cannot wait for people to hear this record. I just texted [Rob] last night and I said I’m so excited about this record, because it is by far his best work,” he said.

Rob told Kerrang! Radio last June that his band would continue to play scattered shows while making the new disc. He explained: “These days, as everybody knows, there’s not really like a proper album cycle where you make an album and you just tour it to death, because no one really gives a shit if anyone’s making records that much anymore.”

While rock radio has largely stopped playing his newer records, fans are continuing to embrace new music from Rob Zombie. The week of its release, “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard album chart and was the only rock record in the top 30. It would have been No. 4, if two previously released Prince albums weren’t near the top of the chart.

Several of Zombie’s singles from “The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser”, including “In The Age Of The Consecrated Vampire We All Get High” and “Well, Everybody’s Fucking In A U.F.O.”, were accompanied by their respective attention-grabbing videos, a trend that is likely to continue with the upcoming effort.

“I love making videos,” Rob told Kerrang! Radio. “We made more videos for the last record than we’ve made in the last 10 years, because that’s all that matters. People go, ‘Oh, no one listens to music.’ Yeah, they do, but they watch it at the same time. I mean, you look at a video and go, ‘Wow, it’s got 50 million views.’ Well, you didn’t get 50 million views on fucking MTV. It’s great!”