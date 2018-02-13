DEVOtional 2018 / 5K DEVO Race Dates & Tickets

Posted on February 13, 2018 by Alex Zander

BIG DEVO

The weekend for our annual DEVOtional fan gathering for 2018 (and our 2nd annual 5K DEVO Race) is set for July 27/28/29!

 DEVOtional 2018 (Fri 27th / Sat 28th) Beachland Ballroom Cleveland.

 5K DEVO “Here To Go” Run/Walk Race (Sun 29th) Downtown Akron.

 

TICKETS for the 2-day DEVOtional ON SALE NOW!

1st 100 tix buyers get a highly devolved FREE GIFT to be announced soon!

REGISTER for the 5K DEVO Race NOW!

Walk it/Run it, or sign up for the Virtual Package!

 

More details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Check DEVO-Obsesso.com for all the latest info/links.
