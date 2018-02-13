DEVOtional 2018 / 5K DEVO Race Dates & Tickets

|
The weekend for our annual DEVOtional fan gathering for 2018 (and our 2nd annual 5K DEVO Race) is set for July 27/28/29!
DEVOtional 2018 (Fri 27th / Sat 28th) Beachland Ballroom Cleveland.
5K DEVO “Here To Go” Run/Walk Race (Sun 29th) Downtown Akron.
TICKETS for the 2-day DEVOtional ON SALE NOW!
1st 100 tix buyers get a highly devolved FREE GIFT to be announced soon!
REGISTER for the 5K DEVO Race NOW!
Walk it/Run it, or sign up for the Virtual Package!
More details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Check DEVO-Obsesso.com for all the latest info/links.
