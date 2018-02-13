Heavy Metal Mariachi Masters METALACHI Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

METALACHI – the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band – are thrilled to announce the second leg of their upcoming tour, hitting the U.S. east and west coast this April! The new group of dates will begin on April 5 in Tucson, AZ and will hit several cities, coming to an end back in Santa Cruz, CA on April 28. Before they go on the second leg of their tour, METALACHI will also tour the Pacific Northwest. See below for all tour dates.

Hailing from Hollywood, CA via Juarez, Mexico, METALACHI is a musical/comedy stage show that somehow seamlessly blends the world of Spinal Tap and Cheech & Chong into an over-the-top stage spectacle. The band is comprised of a five-piece ensemble of classically trained mariachi musician siblings, that have been fused together with the power of heavy metal. Fans can expect an unlikely meshing of metal classics from artist such as Metallica, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne and more with traditional mariachi standards from the likes of Vicente Fernandez and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan… all played with traditional mariachi instrumentation but with a stage show that strays far from traditional!

Vega De LaRockha, lead singer for METALACHI says, “METALACHI always loves any opportunity to come rock the east coast. It’s a crazy place with the toilets flushing backwards and everyone driving on the left-hand side, but the energy that the fans bring more than make up for the confounding use of the metric system! Also… geography has never been our strong suit…”

Warren Moscow, manager for METALACHI quickly adds, “Ah hem… I don’t think that’s right, Vega… but in all seriousness, being west coast based, we always jump on the opportunity to get out and rock with the east coast chapters of METALACHI Nation any chance we get. We can’t wait to get back to party with all the fans out east.”

METALACHI U.S. Tour Dates:

March 2018

March 16 – Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55

March 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

March 20 – Eugene, OR @ Lucky’s Bar

March 21 – Salem, OR @ Shotski’s

March 22 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo

March 23 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

March 24 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

March 28 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub

March 29 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

March 30 – Ketchum, ID @ Whisky Jacques

March 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Bar

April 2018

April 5 – Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol

April 7 – Orcutt, CA @ Rooney’s Irish Pub

April 8 – Yuma, AZ @ Yuma County Fair

April 13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 18 – Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

April 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

April 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Café

April 21 – Washington, DC @ Hard Rock Hotel

April 22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Fest

April 27 – Pacifica, CA @ Longboard Margarita Bar

April 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

METALACHI takes their cues from outrageous stage shows like KISS, GWAR and Rob Zombie with outrageous costumes, stage production, personas and onstage antics. The band features Vega De La Rockha on vocals, Queen Kyla Vera on violin, Kiko Cane on guitarron, Paco Halen on guitar, El Cucuy on trumpet and is managed by mysterious impresario Warren Moscow.

METALACHI has garnered worldwide acclaim for their unique brand of raucous humor and innovative musical mastery, quickly amassing a loyal and diverse fan base of music lovers in addition to gaining praise from music royalty such as Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah), Eric Wilson (Sublime), M. Shadows (Avenged Sevenfold), Billy Idol, and Howard Stern along the way (fun fact – for the past five years, Sublime has used METALACHI’s debut album Uno to time their set changes, blasting the entire album over the PA at their live shows).

METALACHI has been featured on America’s Got Talent, CNN’s Great Big Story, Rolling Stone en Español, BBC’s Outlook via NPR, Huffington Post, and National Geographic, and their music has been heard on FX’s The Bridge. METALACHI has been named one of the 10 best Mexican Metal Bands worldwide by OC Weekly, was named #4 on a list of the top 20 tribute bands based in Los Angeles by LA Weekly, and was voted as one of the best live shows in Southern California by Examiner.com.

“What makes them particularly special is that they fuse two genres: it’s metal and mariachi music, as you may expect by their name. It might be among the only metal a non-metal head can learn to appreciate and something metal heads find truly exciting.”-H. Drew Blackburn, Dallas Observer

“Metalachi is the best heavy metal mariachi band you’ll ever hear. Sure, they’re probably the only one… but still!”- Javier Moreno, Buzzfeed

“…a Latin spectacle that merges Spinal Tap with Lucha Libre.”– Stacy Nick, KUNC.org

“These Mariachi rockers will change your perception of the genre…”– Sascha Bos, LA Weekly

