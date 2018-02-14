Champagne glass of blood and wine
On chocolate hearts alone I dine
Candles weeping waxing tears
Ten for roses each one a year – disappear
Arrows fester in my heart
Each memory another dart
Love and death both colored red
Showing my past, the dream is dead
Another lonely Valentine’s Day
I can’t believe that things turned out this way
And though I hate to see you go
I know it must be so
Another lonely Valentine’s Day
Nobody will break your fall
All for none, yeah, none for all
Nothing’s so cruel as the truth
Join the Festival of Fools
The dream is dead – Type O Negative
