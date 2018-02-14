Champagne glass of blood and wine

On chocolate hearts alone I dine

Candles weeping waxing tears

Ten for roses each one a year – disappear

Arrows fester in my heart

Each memory another dart

Love and death both colored red

Showing my past, the dream is dead

Another lonely Valentine’s Day

I can’t believe that things turned out this way

And though I hate to see you go

I know it must be so

Another lonely Valentine’s Day

Nobody will break your fall

All for none, yeah, none for all

Nothing’s so cruel as the truth

Join the Festival of Fools

The dream is dead – Type O Negative