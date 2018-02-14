My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour



Long referred to as “America’s most dangerous Kult,” My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult will continue its 30th Anniversary Show Tour. Having completed a run of the West Coast in late 2017, part 2 of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration will take the legendary industrial act across the East Coast, beginning on April 10 in Louisville, KY until April 28 in Berwyn, IL. With the band’s lineup featuring founding members Groovie Mann (Franke Nardiello) and Buzz McCoy (Marston Daley) joined by longtime bassist Mimi Star, “Bomb Gang Girl” Arena Rock, and drummer Justin Thyme, the band will commemorate the milestone anniversary with performances of 1988’s I See Good Spirits and I See Bad Spirits and 1990’s Confessions of a Knife – Thrill Kill Kult’s iconic first two albums, both originally released on WaxTrax! Records.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

04/10 – Trixie’s – Louisville, KY

04/11 -Exit/In – Nashville, TN

04/12 – Southgate House – Newport, KY

04/13 – Token Lounge – Westland, MI

04/14 – Musica – Akron, OH

04/15 – Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

04/17 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

04/18 – Knitting Factory – Brooklyn, NY

04/19 – Stanhope House – Stanhope, NJ

04/20 – PhilaMOCA – Philadelphia, PA

04/21 – Fish Head Cantina – Baltimore, MD

04/23 – Pour House Music Hall – Raleigh, NC

04/25 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

04/28 – Wire – Berwyn, IL