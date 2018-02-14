Prong / Helmet 2018 Co-Headlining Tour

Two of metal’s most respected acts will spend the month of May together as Helmet and Prong have signed on for a co-headlining run. For the two acts, it’s a chance to reconnect years after their start coming up in the New York scene.

“Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last. The circle is now complete,” Prong’s Tommy Victor said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “From the years of crafting groundbreaking riffage and rhythmical carnage on New York’s Lower East Side, to now, the entities still standing that drafted a generation of sonic assault are about to collide. And getting to share a stage with [Helmet’s] Page Hamilton, one of the most influential masters in existence, is an honor for me personally. Absolutely perfect.”

Hamilton and Victor crossed paths prior when Victor, who was a soundman at CBGB’s, helped Helmet secure a residency at the venue. “We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up,” Hamilton said in a statement.

The tour beings May 3 in Atlanta, heading as far west as Texas and Oklahoma before circling back through the Midwest and wrapping up May 26 in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest. See all the dates listed below and look for tickets going on sale this Friday (Feb. 16).

Helmet / Prong 2018 Co-Headlining Tour

May 3 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masq Heaven

May 4 – Pensacola, Fla. @ VMH

May 5 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Varsity

May 7 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock

May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Studio

May 10 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

May 11 – San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

May 12 – Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

May 13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

May 15 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

May 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

May 18 – Madison, Wis. @ The Majestic

May 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews

May 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

May 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

May 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Highline Ballroom

May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Trocadero

May 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest