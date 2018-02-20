ZAKK WYLDE On Lack Of Rock Music At Awards Shows: ‘Rock And Roll Was Never Invited To That Party, Ever’

In a brand new interview with Songfacts, Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) was asked if he thinks guitar-based music will make its return to the top of the charts and music awards shows in the not-too-distant future. He said: “Even when [BLACK] SABBATH and [LED] ZEPPELIN were ruling the world, pop music was still dominating everything then. I think if you looked at the Grammys back in 1974 or ’73 when ZEPPELIN and SABBATH were just crushing everything, nobody even mentioned them, even though they were setting attendance records. LED ZEPPELIN was doing stadiums, a bigger attendance record than THE BEATLES when they played at Tampa Stadium, but they weren’t even at the Grammys. They weren’t even probably nominated.”

He continued: “That’s what rock and roll has always been. Rock and roll was never invited to that party, ever. It’s the way it’s always been and it’s almost like one of these snooty parties that your sister used to go to. My sister went to Catholic school and they’d have all these little rich-girl parties that their friends would go to, that we never had anything in common with, so we’d be like the scumbag, dirtbag assholes. They’d never want to have anything to do with us… We’d sit there with our LED ZEPPELIN and our BLACK SABBATH records and ALLMAN BROTHERS records and they’re listening to Madonna and pop music and everything like that, and we’re going, ‘Let’s get the fuck out of here. What are we doing here, man? We wouldn’t hang out with anybody in this place anyways.’ So, that’s the way it’s always been. Here’s LED ZEPPELIN, the biggest band in the world, and they’re not even nominated.”

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s tenth full-length album, “Grimmest Hits”, was released on January 19 via Entertainment One (eOne).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY recently kicked off a North American tour in support of “Grimmest Hits”. Joining them on the trek are CORROSION OF CONFORMITY on all dates, with EYEHATEGOD and RED FANG appearing at select shows.