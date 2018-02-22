Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC

Posted on February 22, 2018 by Alex Zander

Hungarian figure skater Ivett Toth introduced some rock to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, yesterday.

 

Wearing a studded vest featuring an image of AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, she delivered her routine in the Ladies Short event to a medley of the band’s classic tracks Back In Black and Thunderstruck.

 

Reporting from the rink, New York Times journalist Juliet Macur said on Twitter: “New favourite skater ever: Ivett Toth, who is skating to AC/DC’s Back in Black and Thunderstruck.

 

“I feel like I’m at an NFL game – or working out in the gym. She’s wearing what looks like leather biker gear. The old judges are nearly fainting. You be yourself, girl!”

 

Professional wrestler Frankie Kazarian added: “I know nothing about figure skating, but I’m cheering for the girl who just did a routine to AC/DC.

 

“Of course the narrow minded douche announcers buried her choice of music.”

Ivett TOTH

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

Comments are closed.