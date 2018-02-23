Stormy Daniels coming to Chicago in June

Posted on February 23, 2018 by Alex Zander

Stormy

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who recently made headlines for an alleged 2006 affair with President Donald Trump, is scheduled to perform in Chicago at the Admiral Theatre in Albany Park June 14-16, 2018. The performance is part of Daniels’ “Make America Horny Again” strip-club tour, which began last month after the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 election as part of a deal that precluded her from discussing an alleged tryst with Trump.

 

More details to follow

