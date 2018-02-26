Babymetal Reveal US and European Tour Dates

Babymetal have announced details of a US and European tour.

The run of eight shows in the US will kick off on May 8 at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City and conclude with a set at Rock On The Range in Columbus on May 20.

The European dates will start on June 1 at Germany’s Rock Am Ring, while their previously announced appearance at the UK’s Download festival will bring the tour to a close.

Babymetal’s last studio album was 2016’s Metal Resistance. Find a full list of the trio’s tour dates below.

In January, it was announced that Babymetal’s Kami band member Mikio Fujioka had died at the age of 36 after he accidentally fell from an observation deck while star watching.

Babymetal 2018 tour dates

May 08: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

May 10: Austin ACL Live At The Moody Theater, TX

May 11: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

May 13: Houston Retention Music Center, TX

May 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

May 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

May 18: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria

Jun 05: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK