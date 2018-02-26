John Fogerty, ZZ Top Launch Joint ‘Blues and Bayous’ Extensive North American Tour in May

John Fogerty and ZZ Top will unite this spring for a joint “Blues and Bayous” tour in the United States. The 24-date trek kicks off May 25th in Atlantic City, New Jersey and concludes June 29th in Welch, Minnesota.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, February 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Willie Nelson will join the artists for their June 26th show in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

Both acts praised each other’s music in a statement announcing the jaunt. “ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists,” Fogerty said. “Riffs, blues and bayous … bucket list!” ZZ Top’s Gibbons added, “John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning, and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring.”

Fogerty released his most recent LP, Wrote a Song for Everyone, in 2013. In September, the former CCR frontman signed a new record contract with BMG encompassing a new album and reissues of his solo catalog. ZZ Top teamed with producer Rick Rubin for their 2012 studio LP, La Futura, and they released the live album Tonite at Midnight: Live Greatest Hits From Around the World in 2016.

John Fogerty, ZZ Top Tour Dates

May 25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

May 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

May 27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

May 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

June 1 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

June 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park

June 3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

June 5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

June 6 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

June 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater

June 12 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

June 13 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 16 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

June 17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

June 20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

June 22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion

June 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 26 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE @ Energy Music Theatre

June 29 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino