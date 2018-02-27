GHOST Announces ‘Rats! On The Road’ U.S. Tour

Looks like the Middle Ages are about to begin! Ghost have announced their first new tour dates of 2018 and the initial shows since Papa Emeritus III was hauled offstage during the final show in support of the Meliora album and Popestar EP.

Ghost have been known to “replace” their vocal leader at the end of each album touring cycle, so these new dates should be of particular interest to fans awaiting to see who will emerge in Papa’s place.

The new dates start May 5 in Riverside, Calif., and continue through June 1 in St. Paul, Minn. The trek has been dubbed the “Rats! on the Road” tour and tickets and VIP packages will go on sale this Saturday (March 3) through the band’s website. The upcoming dates do include a radio festival as well as an appearance at Rocklahoma in addition to all of the headlining shows.

GHOST will release its as-yet-untitled fourth album in late spring or early summer Loma Vista Recordings. The follow-up to 2015’s “Meliora” was recorded last year at Artery studios in Stockholm with producer Tom Dalgety (OPETH, ROYAL BLOOD) and was mixed in January at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood, California with Andy Wallace (NIRVANA, SLAYER). Songtitles set to appear on the LP include “Rats”, “Life Eternal”, “Faith” and “Dance Macabre”.

GHOST is known for its eccentric performances and is composed of six members easily recognized for their satanic attires. Five men who call themselves as Nameless Ghouls play the instruments while the lead vocalist is known as Papa Emeritus. The Nameless Ghouls who are wearing identical devil masks and costumes represent the five instrumentalities or elements (fire, water, air, earth and aether or quintessence) while their leader Papa Emeritus represents the group’s anti-pope symbol.

Tickets and VIP packages for the “Rats! On The Road Tour” will go on sale on this Saturday, March 3 at Ghost-Official.com.

Tour dates:

May 05 – Riverside, CA – RMA

May 06 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

May 08 – Houston, TX – Revention

May 10 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli

May 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Taft Theatre

May 12 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

May 13 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

May 15 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

May 16 – Syracuse, NY – Crouse Hinds Theater

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – WMMR BBQ

May 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

May 22 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 23 – Nashville, TN – Tennessee PAC

May 25 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

May 26 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

May 27 – Memphis, TN – Cannon Center

May 29 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater

May 31 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

June 01 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theater