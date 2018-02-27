MINISTRY RELEASES “TWILIGHT ZONE” MUSIC VIDEO

LOS ANGELES, CA – Tuesday, February 27, 2018 — Today, Ministry releases a surreal and provocative new music video for the track “Twilight Zone” from the band’s upcoming album, AmeriKKKant, due out March 9 (Nuclear Blast). Building upon the themes of the song, the “Twilight Zone” video takes the viewer on a macabre excursion through the current U.S. news media climate of misinformation, corporate propaganda and hypocritical slander. “We are in completely uncharted territory now,” said Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, “witnessing the unraveling of what was once a functional democracy. Our government is under attack. Our planet is under attack. It’s time for a major reboot.”

The video was filmed last December just outside of Los Angeles and features Ministry guitarists Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static X) on bass, keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), live scratcher DJ Swamp (Beck, the Crystal Method), and Derek Abrams on drums. Guest appearances are made by Gray Wolf, President of American Indian Movement (AIM), the internationally renowned and idiosyncratic Lord of the Cello, and an army of Ministry supporters who participated in the band’s PledgeMusic AmeriKKKant pre-order campaign.

The “Twilight Zone” video was produced by Chris Roth and Steve Roth for The Other House production company, the same group that produced Jourgensen’s previous music video, “I’m Invisible” for his 2016 Surgical Meth Machine release. Chris Roth also directed the “Twilight Zone” video with Steve Roth as Director of Photography and editor. The Other House has produced a wide array of broadcast design projects for Revolt TV, Nike’s Kobe 8 System, MTV, Aol.RISE, the Syfy Network, VH-1, CNN, PBS, “The Profit” on CNBC, the 2017 Emmy Awards and many more.

Said Chris Roth, “I’m a life-long fan of the band and very politically active. Not only was this an opportunity to collaborate creatively once again with the one and only Al Jourgensen, but also an outlet for much of my pent up aggression and frustration regarding the current state of politics in our country.”

Ministry kicks off its North American tour on March 22 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA.

“Twilight Zone” Lyrics

I remember waking up on November 9, 2016 and feeling a little bit nauseous

It felt like descending into a bottomless pit on a high speed rail

Careening head first into the unknown

Disgusted and depressed

We know the world is just a mess

Distortion of reality

The truth is under arrest

This is the Twilight Zone

Confusion and consent

Has always been their intent

Destruction of society

Unless we dissent