Surprise! Avengers: Infinity War release date moved up to April!



In a surprise move, Marvel Studios has moved up the Avengers: Infinity War release date from the previously-announced May 4 to April 27, a full week earlier! They may have been spurred to do this by the unprecedented success of Black Panther, whose characters and setting figure prominently in Infinity War. Another reason for the move may be to give it more distance from its major competition, which doesn’t arrive until May 18 with Deadpool 2 and May 25 with Disney’s own Solo: A Star Wars Story. As it stands, the other major releases on April 27 are the Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty, the Paula Patton thriller Traffik, and the Daniel Craig/Halle Berry crime drama Kings, none of which should provide any problems for the Marvel juggernaut.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Confirmed cast members for Avengers: Infinity War so far include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is slated for a release in theaters on April 27, 2018. Then, the Avengers assemble again for the still-untitled fourth film, set for May 3, 2019